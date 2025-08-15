 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19609796
Update notes via Steam Community
- Remove Firefly chaining fire
- Reduce Firefly stun duration
- Allow joining ongoing matches as a spectator
- Add class selection ability descriptions
- Add wall behind red goal on crater to match blue goal

- Fix dungball modifier being removed when combined
- Fix camera on wrong ball glitch (hopefully)
- Fix holding ball but can't roll it glitch (hopefully)
- Fix ball momentum transfer sometimes not working
- Fix Picnic map clipping underneath through floor

