- Remove Firefly chaining fire
- Reduce Firefly stun duration
- Allow joining ongoing matches as a spectator
- Add class selection ability descriptions
- Add wall behind red goal on crater to match blue goal
- Fix dungball modifier being removed when combined
- Fix camera on wrong ball glitch (hopefully)
- Fix holding ball but can't roll it glitch (hopefully)
- Fix ball momentum transfer sometimes not working
- Fix Picnic map clipping underneath through floor
Patch notes 8/15/2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update