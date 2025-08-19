1. Fixed some translation errors.
2. Fixed an issue where after sleeping on Day 24 of the Righteous route, the story would return to the Neutral route.
3. Fixed the effect of the "Causality" skill obtained from capturing the Fortune Teller.
4. Added "Slime" and "Dissolving Liquid"
which may drop after triggering traps or defeating specific enemies.
Please press F10 to report any bugs.
ver.1.030 Version Update
