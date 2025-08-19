 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19609785 Edited 19 August 2025 – 08:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Fixed some translation errors.
2. Fixed an issue where after sleeping on Day 24 of the Righteous route, the story would return to the Neutral route.
3. Fixed the effect of the "Causality" skill obtained from capturing the Fortune Teller.
4. Added "Slime" and "Dissolving Liquid"
which may drop after triggering traps or defeating specific enemies.

Please press F10 to report any bugs.

