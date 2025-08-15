 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19609683 Edited 15 August 2025 – 08:52:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Mechanics changes:
• Increased region count per run from 4 to 5, while reducing stages per region (total steps per game remain similar).
• Gatherings now allow unlimited recruitment of all units from your faction (gold permitting).
• Adjusted to spawn a fixed number of empty locations.
• Reduced frequency of Gatherings and Sanctums.

Balance:
• [Hunter's Mark] (Level 1 → Level 2)

