Mechanics changes:
• Increased region count per run from 4 to 5, while reducing stages per region (total steps per game remain similar).
• Gatherings now allow unlimited recruitment of all units from your faction (gold permitting).
• Adjusted to spawn a fixed number of empty locations.
• Reduced frequency of Gatherings and Sanctums.
Balance:
• [Hunter's Mark] (Level 1 → Level 2)
0.6.4 Patch Notes
