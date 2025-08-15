Mechanics changes:

• Increased region count per run from 4 to 5, while reducing stages per region (total steps per game remain similar).

• Gatherings now allow unlimited recruitment of all units from your faction (gold permitting).

• Adjusted to spawn a fixed number of empty locations.

• Reduced frequency of Gatherings and Sanctums.



Balance:

• [Hunter's Mark] (Level 1 → Level 2)