Aircraft

A bug where in some cases some aircraft either could not have started accelerating along the runway or were taking off slower and with the scratching sounds has been fixed. ( Report ).

Interface

A bug that caused the inability to choose a weapon in the visual weapon selector when using a gamepad has been fixed. ( Report ).

A bug where the open state of the pinned visual weapon selector would not be saved if the selector was opened by clicking on an action in the action bar has been fixed.

Locations and Missions

Bering Sea (boats) — a bug that caused the ships on one of the spawn points to spawn facing the wrong direction has been fixed. ( Report ).

Poland (winter), Finland, Volokolamsk, Frozen Pass — puddles that appeared on the runways have been removed.

Other

A bug that caused premium aircraft to get 20% more mission points for damaging and destroying bases than similar non-premium aircraft has been fixed. Please note that the rewards in Silver lions and research points for damaging and destroying bases has not changed — only the bug of premium aircraft getting more mission points has been fixed.

