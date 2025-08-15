 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19609643 Edited 15 August 2025 – 08:39:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fix for Vampire Knight - now unable to use Blink skill to jump on top of other objects.

Prevent lock if trying to load a game you were Victorious on...

Changed files in this update

Depot 3601901
