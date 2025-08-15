Fix for Vampire Knight - now unable to use Blink skill to jump on top of other objects.
Prevent lock if trying to load a game you were Victorious on...
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Fix for Vampire Knight - now unable to use Blink skill to jump on top of other objects.
Prevent lock if trying to load a game you were Victorious on...
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update