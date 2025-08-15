Commanders,

We will be conducting maintenance for Iron Saga VS on Steam from 16:00 UTC+8. Online play will not be available during the maintenance. You can still play in offline mode.

Maintenance Duration

16:00 to 17:00 UTC+8 (~60 minutes)

If the maintenance is not finished by the scheduled time, we may extend the maintenance. We're sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. Thanks again for your understanding and support.

Patch Note 1.2.12 r12_0 (August 15, 2025)

CUTIN ANIMATION

· Added a new CUTIN animation for Nero in Arsenal: GTW Fighters - Super-Fused Spiral Drill (2626D)

BUG FIX

· Fixed an issue where the character change function was unavailable with the "L" key (Y on controllers) in the Battle Room.

· Corrected various localization issues in the Recording settings and for certain moves.

· Fixed a localization problem that occurred when performing 10 Gachapon pulls.

REWARD DELIVERY

· Deliver TNS#4 rewards to qualified players. Please claim them in the inbox or announcement.

Team Iron Saga