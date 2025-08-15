Major Changes and Imrovements
- Performance Improvements for all loot drops: Loot drops from chests, destroyable world object and enemies/ bosses are now spread across multiple frames to prevent frame drops when openeing chests/ defeating bosses.
Bugfixes
- Fixed sunfire scepter and gloomtide weapons spawning wrong amount of permanent weapon effects
- Fixed gloomtide permanent effect using the wrong blade visuals
- Fixed new lifeleech skill scaling curve having uncontinuous segments
- Fixed lost focus on game mode selection using controller when joining the race
- Fixed hidden difficulty selection when playing the race on the standart leaderboards
- Fixed a potential crash when loading a save file with gloomtide/sunfire scepter equipped
Changed files in this update