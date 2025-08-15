 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19609511 Edited 15 August 2025 – 08:46:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Major Changes and Imrovements

  • Performance Improvements for all loot drops: Loot drops from chests, destroyable world object and enemies/ bosses are now spread across multiple frames to prevent frame drops when openeing chests/ defeating bosses.


Bugfixes

  • Fixed sunfire scepter and gloomtide weapons spawning wrong amount of permanent weapon effects
  • Fixed gloomtide permanent effect using the wrong blade visuals
  • Fixed new lifeleech skill scaling curve having uncontinuous segments
  • Fixed lost focus on game mode selection using controller when joining the race
  • Fixed hidden difficulty selection when playing the race on the standart leaderboards
  • Fixed a potential crash when loading a save file with gloomtide/sunfire scepter equipped

Changed files in this update

Windows Striving for Light Content Depot 1646791
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1646792
  • Loading history…
