15 August 2025 Build 19609473
Update notes via Steam Community

CPU Players

- Greatly improved and polished offense behaviour.
- Fixed CPU players slowing down and jittering slightly before a shot.
- Fixed CPU players shooting straight forward too often.

Fighting

- Greatly improved CPU behaviour and difficulty balancing.
- Fixed softlock caused by players getting stuck on the goal crease after a fight.
- Fixed rare bug where post-fight faceoff not finishing causes misplaced faceoff in the next match.

Graphics

- Fixed excessive ice-scratches causing black-spots in the ice.

Pre-Game

- Added setting to disable the pre-game sequence. (Game Settings -> Scene Settings)
- Fixed "SKIP" prompt being misaligned for the right side player.
- Fixed lighting retaining if the player pauses and quits during the sequence.

Menus

- Fixed game settings menu staying on screen if the game is started while it's still on-screen.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3552681
