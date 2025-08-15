CPU Players - Greatly improved and polished offense behaviour.

- Fixed CPU players slowing down and jittering slightly before a shot.

- Fixed CPU players shooting straight forward too often.



Fighting - Greatly improved CPU behaviour and difficulty balancing.

- Fixed softlock caused by players getting stuck on the goal crease after a fight.

- Fixed rare bug where post-fight faceoff not finishing causes misplaced faceoff in the next match.



Graphics - Fixed excessive ice-scratches causing black-spots in the ice.



Pre-Game - Added setting to disable the pre-game sequence. (Game Settings -> Scene Settings)

- Fixed "SKIP" prompt being misaligned for the right side player.

- Fixed lighting retaining if the player pauses and quits during the sequence.



Menus - Fixed game settings menu staying on screen if the game is started while it's still on-screen.

