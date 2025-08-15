CPU Players- Greatly improved and polished offense behaviour.
- Fixed CPU players slowing down and jittering slightly before a shot.
- Fixed CPU players shooting straight forward too often.
Fighting- Greatly improved CPU behaviour and difficulty balancing.
- Fixed softlock caused by players getting stuck on the goal crease after a fight.
- Fixed rare bug where post-fight faceoff not finishing causes misplaced faceoff in the next match.
Graphics- Fixed excessive ice-scratches causing black-spots in the ice.
Pre-Game- Added setting to disable the pre-game sequence. (Game Settings -> Scene Settings)
- Fixed "SKIP" prompt being misaligned for the right side player.
- Fixed lighting retaining if the player pauses and quits during the sequence.
Changed files in this update