Fixed several issues that significantly affected gameplay.



We are currently receiving a large number of bug reports and are addressing them in order of priority.

If a reported issue has not been addressed, please be aware that it is currently being addressed.

We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.



- Improved full-screen functionality.

- Adjusted the effects of some spells in "Book of the Worm". With greater power comes a greater price to pay.