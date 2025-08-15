 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19609168 Edited 15 August 2025 – 08:13:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed several issues that significantly affected gameplay.

We are currently receiving a large number of bug reports and are addressing them in order of priority.
If a reported issue has not been addressed, please be aware that it is currently being addressed.
We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.

- Improved full-screen functionality.
- Adjusted the effects of some spells in "Book of the Worm". With greater power comes a greater price to pay.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3281981
  • Loading history…
