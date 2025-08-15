Fixed several issues that significantly affected gameplay.
We are currently receiving a large number of bug reports and are addressing them in order of priority.
If a reported issue has not been addressed, please be aware that it is currently being addressed.
We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.
- Improved full-screen functionality.
- Adjusted the effects of some spells in "Book of the Worm". With greater power comes a greater price to pay.
Demigoddess! 1.1.2 patch
