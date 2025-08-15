Hey everyone!



The special edition of Animus Non Grata is finally available here on Steam! Game saves are incompatible with the new version, meaning, a fresh save file is needed. If you wish to continue your adventure from an old save, the you need to use the "old twine version", which is bundled inside of the ANG-SE package. You can access it using the "Old Version (link)" in the game's main menu.



As always, let me know if there's bugs and typos! This is a complete re-write of the entire game, with dialogue and text modified to reflect the story-telling style delivered by Renpy.



- Special Edition is a Renpy remastered version of the game, written from scratch.

- Special Edition does not include Spanish translation

- Old 'Twine' version is still available in the game's installation folder. You can find it by pressing "Old Version (link)" in the main menu