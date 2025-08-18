Almost 5 years ago Matt, Vincent and myself sat down to discuss our plans for our third entertainment title.



Fast forwarding to today, and here I am, for the past 7 months, I have been working very hard to get City of Springs to that golden 1.0 version and release it on Steam, Xbox Series, Playstation 5 and Nintendo Switch simultaneously.



Needless to say, this game has never been the product of 1 man.



Matt, Vincent, Cedric, Daan, Erik, Hasan, Henrian, Iris, Isa, Jeremy, Jos, Julian, Jur, Kevin, Kim, Leander, Lennart, Maaike, Margarita, Marijke, Marlies, Mart, Mitchell, Peter, Rob, Timothy, Tom, Valentine and Wouter, all I can really say is that I think Val captured it perfectly, at some point during City of Springs:



"Thank you, to everyone that made this possible."



Releasing this game has been a tribute to all of you.



For me, it has been a dream come true to create City of Springs, the biggest production of my career, and I am immensely proud of the result.



All I can hope now, is that you, the one reading this, will enjoy playing it as much as I have in creating it. So grab yourself a copy or maybe even upgrade it to the Digital Deluxe version! It features 132 pages of stunning art from Kim Klooster and all of the epic music from the game, specially composed by Fons Beijer and Ruben van de Lagemaat.



And have fun.



Dominic

The Naked Dev