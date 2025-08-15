Here's a little update with 2 important fixes and some tuning, I hope you'll like it ! 🙂

New Features :

Changes :

Bug Fixes :

- Outfit : added 1 male haircut created by- Strike : slice lowers more the precision of the next opponent's strike, closer to Build 141 and before (Build 142 lowered it too much by mistake)- Animation : changed the way the animations are loaded to save a bit of memory on consoles (Modded animation loading is unchanged)- World Tour : having very old saved games could prevent loading recent ones in Word Tour -> Load Game- World Tour : generated doubles specialists could get a playing style not compatible with doubles, making them too strong in singles- Animation : the player's wrong back rotation was still occurring- Commentary : fixed the triggering conditions for a couple of lines- AI : your doubles partner could end up wrongly positioned if he thought he could catch the ball, but then let you play itManuTOO=== Mana Games ===