Here's a little update with 2 important fixes and some tuning, I hope you'll like it ! 🙂
New Features :- Outfit : added 1 male haircut created by Will
Changes :- Strike : slice lowers more the precision of the next opponent's strike, closer to Build 141 and before (Build 142 lowered it too much by mistake)
- Animation : changed the way the animations are loaded to save a bit of memory on consoles (Modded animation loading is unchanged)
Bug Fixes :- World Tour : having very old saved games could prevent loading recent ones in Word Tour -> Load Game
- World Tour : generated doubles specialists could get a playing style not compatible with doubles, making them too strong in singles
- Animation : the player's wrong back rotation was still occurring
- Commentary : fixed the triggering conditions for a couple of lines
- AI : your doubles partner could end up wrongly positioned if he thought he could catch the ball, but then let you play it
