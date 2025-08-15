1.Added custom functionality for controller users, which can be viewed in settings after connecting a controller.
2.Performance optimization for the health display feature.
3.Introduced auto-aim functionality, selectable at the start of the game.
Update Announcement for August 15, 2025:
