 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 August 2025 Build 19609077 Edited 15 August 2025 – 08:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1.Added custom functionality for controller users, which can be viewed in settings after connecting a controller.

2.Performance optimization for the health display feature.

3.Introduced auto-aim functionality, selectable at the start of the game.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit 孤胆惊魂2：消失的207（Fear 2: The Disappeared 207） Content Depot 1653061
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link