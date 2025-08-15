Enjoying the game so far? This one has some quick changes. More substantial patches are to come.
- Updated the level card art for Constellation Ecto to its proper art
- Fixed the medal for Constellation Ecto working off of a completely different time standard
- Added new sign dialogue for Ecto when you revisit his stage
Patch 1.0.1 Notes
