15 August 2025 Build 19608882 Edited 15 August 2025 – 07:27:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Enjoying the game so far? This one has some quick changes. More substantial patches are to come.

////FIXES////////////////////////////////////
- Updated the level card art for Constellation Ecto to its proper art
- Fixed the medal for Constellation Ecto working off of a completely different time standard

////ADDITIONS////////////////////////////////////
- Added new sign dialogue for Ecto when you revisit his stage

