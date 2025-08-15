 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 August 2025 Build 19608874 Edited 15 August 2025 – 08:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone:

Thank you for all your feedback!

- Update -


Changes

  • Redrew a certain clue image.
  • Rearranged some scenes.
  • Fixed several Japanese localization issues. (Thanks for all the feedback! If you notice any more problems, please let me know.)
  • Further increased the interaction area for dialogues!
  • Further increased the trigger area for a puzzle!
  • Removed a large boulder in the forest.
  • Deleted a scene that could trap the player character.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where a certain puzzle would leave a ghost image in the menu.
  • Fixed the reflection issue of flowers.



(I used Google Translate, if you have any questions, please contact me.)

Liujiajun
Aug 15, 2025


[b] Welcome to follow my Steam developer homepage and social media:

ːluvː Steam Dev Page ːluvː Discord YouTube X TikTok RedNote

Changed files in this update

Depot 2847741
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link