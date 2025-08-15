- Update -

Changes

Redrew a certain clue image.



Rearranged some scenes.



Fixed several Japanese localization issues. (Thanks for all the feedback! If you notice any more problems, please let me know.)



Further increased the interaction area for dialogues!



Further increased the trigger area for a puzzle!



Removed a large boulder in the forest.



Deleted a scene that could trap the player character.



Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where a certain puzzle would leave a ghost image in the menu.



Fixed the reflection issue of flowers.



Hi everyone:Thank you for all your feedback!(I used Google Translate, if you have any questions, please contact me.)LiujiajunAug 15, 2025