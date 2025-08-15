Thank you for all your feedback!
- Update -
Changes
- Redrew a certain clue image.
- Rearranged some scenes.
- Fixed several Japanese localization issues. (Thanks for all the feedback! If you notice any more problems, please let me know.)
- Further increased the interaction area for dialogues!
- Further increased the trigger area for a puzzle!
- Removed a large boulder in the forest.
- Deleted a scene that could trap the player character.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where a certain puzzle would leave a ghost image in the menu.
- Fixed the reflection issue of flowers.
(I used Google Translate, if you have any questions, please contact me.)
Liujiajun
Aug 15, 2025
Changed files in this update