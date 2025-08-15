 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19608715 Edited 15 August 2025 – 07:19:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Improved romaji conversion for some words, such as でんしゃ
- Improved clicked target detection
- Enabled furigana display (based on settings) for conjugation-based exercises in lessons
- Fixed several issues with the test input field, related to the backspace behavior
- Fixed an issue that could cause the player to get stuck before going to the airport in the first level
- Fixed an issue that could cause the player to get stuck during the first rival encounter
- Prevented being blocked in the book tutorial when the search input field was not empty before starting
- Disabled zen mode by default in ninja kana
- Can push blocks using click to move in the Okayama castle
- Other minor bug fixes and localization improvements

