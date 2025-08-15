- Improved romaji conversion for some words, such as でんしゃ

- Improved clicked target detection

- Enabled furigana display (based on settings) for conjugation-based exercises in lessons

- Fixed several issues with the test input field, related to the backspace behavior

- Fixed an issue that could cause the player to get stuck before going to the airport in the first level

- Fixed an issue that could cause the player to get stuck during the first rival encounter

- Prevented being blocked in the book tutorial when the search input field was not empty before starting

- Disabled zen mode by default in ninja kana

- Can push blocks using click to move in the Okayama castle

- Other minor bug fixes and localization improvements