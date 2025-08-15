Hello Egg Collectors!

I hope your summer break have been great! I've managed to find time to update some smaller issues and continued the port for the Nintendo Switch version (are we allowed to talk about that stuff here?).

Either way, for the upcoming console release and future of PaperKlay I wanted to make sure the artwork reflected the tone of the game (for context, the previous artwork was made after working on the game for 5 months, and the full release took almost 3.5 years so the game changed in tone a bit in that time).

Patch Notes:

Floor is lava puzzle should now be more stable when on low framerate.

Fixed small visual issue in last Nugget level.

Cogs on the side of the screen in pause menu are now hidden when not able to be used to avoid confusion.

Secret door in Wool Tower now have collision... forcing you to actually solve the secret.

Changed a platform sequence in the third remix level, this should improve framerate.

Fixed issue where the black shadow below player would sometimes get stuck when jump off a ledge.

This is the "full artwork" but I'll mostly use a version with less characters to make it more readable!

Take care everyone

/Kevin