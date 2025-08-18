Update 1.28 is now live on all platforms, bringing the Hunter’s Advantage Pack! Expand your arsenal with three specialized rifles and a versatile electronic caller - crafted to handle every hunting scenario. From small game to apex predators and the toughest big game, this pack equips you with the precision, power, and adaptability to always stay ahead in the hunt.





Elevate Your Hunt with Precision, Power & Adaptability



The Hunter’s Advantage Pack DLC for Way of the Hunter includes the Antoillier Universal Electronic Caller, the bolt-action Vanhoutte Hawk Long Range, the lever-action Prairie Hunter the Jack, as well as the double-barreled Mordecai Doublejab, and is out now. The pack is part of Update 1.28 and is sold separately from the base game at an SRP of €4.99 / $4.99. The base game is required to play the DLC. Way of the Hunter is available for PC, PlayStation®5, and Xbox Series X|S at an SRP of $39.99 / €39.99.

What’s in the Hunter’s Advantage Pack DLC



Prairie Hunter the Jack

The Prairie Hunter lever-action rifle pairs classic style with modern power. Its .44 Remington Magnum caliber offers the punch needed for medium-sized game, while the smooth lever-action design ensures fast follow-up shots. If you’ve enjoyed Grandpa’s old rifle, this one will feel like the perfect companion to complete your lever-action collection.



Marcheford Mordecai Doublejab

For those serious about big-game hunting, the Mordecai Doublejab delivers unmatched power. This luxurious double-barreled rifle is chambered in .416 Remington Magnum, a caliber that’s ideal for taking down the largest game, like bears or Cape buffalo. With its stunning craftsmanship and formidable stopping power, this rifle is ready to handle the toughest challenges.

Vanhoutte Hawk Long Range A bolt-action rifle built for precision and reliability, ideal for small game. This rifle is chambered in .224 Valkyrie, a caliber known for its excellent performance on lighter game, giving you the confidence to make clean, accurate shots.

Antoillier Universal Electronic Caller This compact electronic game caller is a great tool for dedicated hunters. It includes a built-in directional speaker for clear sound projection and comes with a selection of animal-specific calls already installed, making it perfect for on-the-go hunting, attracting animals with just the push of a button.

Version 1.28 (Build: 160938) patch notes:

Added:

DLC Hunter’s Advantage Pack: Marcheford Mordecai Doublejab .416 Remington Magnum Prairie Hunter the Jack .44 Remington Magnum Vanhoutte Hawk Long Range .224 Valkyrie Antoillier Universal Electronic Caller



Fixed:

Incorrect age labels in the Encyclopedia in the German localization

We will be grateful for any feedback and bug reports via THQ Nordic Redmine. When creating a ticket, please make sure that you enter the correct version of the game.

