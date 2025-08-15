Hey everyone, this is Benji from the GUN JUMPERS. Thank you so much for support the last couple weeks, it’s been so wonderful to see everyone enjoying the game. I made a piece of LUNR and Eclipse as a thanks, you can take a look at it at the end of the post.



We’ve been listening to all of your feedback and reviews of the game, and we have an update for you! Some of our team has been working really hard to make the game run better for everyone, and to fix all of the bugs that have been reported in both the forums and the discord. The game has been optimized a ton, so if you were having performance issues before that made it difficult for you to enjoy the game, give it another shot! Glitch form has also had a lot of fixes to it, so I’d recommend trying that out as well! The patch notes are listed below.

I’ve also been asked if there was a place where people could buy merch for the game, so I made a merch store! If you like my art and would like to support me, or if you just like some of the characters from the game, feel free to check it out! I’m still in the process of uploading some stuff there, so if there’s anything in particular you’d be interested in, like stickers of a certain form or something, feel free to let me know in the comments.



(wip of a sticker I'm working on)



https://avianben-shop.fourthwall.com/



Also, if you haven’t joined the discord and would like to here’s the link. I'll update it as I post more stuff to the shop. The community is wonderful, would definitely recommend joining if you like the game:



https://discord.gg/N3gSCaSX3P



PATCH NOTES: 1.3.2: The Performance and Debug Patch

Huge FPS gains across the board

New Features: Particle Density slider to control how noisy certain problematic visuals are Various visuals tweaked Death animation and shopkeeper animation implemented.

Specific bugs fixed: Hitless no longer has heals or hp ups available in the shop.

Mod slots are no longer "cancellable" by pressing escape too quickly.

The next Mod slot to add to is remembered through save and load.

Backup drive no longer can give infinite lives.

Save and load no longer heals players.

Enemies are much less likely to spawn outside of the map.

More checks to keep the player in bounds.

Various crashes fixed, generally much more robust.

Camera shake setting is fixed.

Form changes: Spirit's primary now stacks slows.

Scrapper's Mod now activates every 2 seconds, but shoots much stronger bullets.

Glitch form secondary time active reduced to 0.75 seconds from 2.5 seconds. Glitch form no longer has any glitches, sorry guys



Have fun and thanks for playing!!

