15 August 2025 Build 19608367
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Add auto-align feature for anchored builds via GetInfo (V)
  • XenonCode Nodes: Added ability to have more than two inputs for math (ADD, MULTIPLY, DIVIDE, SUBTRACT) and boolean (OR, AND, XOR) nodes
  • Fixed partial blueprint colors by ignoring original palette and using default colors instead (temporary until the tool is improved)
  • PaintTool: Color picker now updates to the picked color
  • Router: fixed Right-Click conflict with mouse look
  • Fixed atmospheric shadows causing visual glitches when seen from orbit with low ray-march steps
  • Added ability to spawn partial blueprints in space

64-bit Depot 2941661
