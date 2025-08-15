- Add auto-align feature for anchored builds via GetInfo (V)
- XenonCode Nodes: Added ability to have more than two inputs for math (ADD, MULTIPLY, DIVIDE, SUBTRACT) and boolean (OR, AND, XOR) nodes
- Fixed partial blueprint colors by ignoring original palette and using default colors instead (temporary until the tool is improved)
- PaintTool: Color picker now updates to the picked color
- Router: fixed Right-Click conflict with mouse look
- Fixed atmospheric shadows causing visual glitches when seen from orbit with low ray-march steps
- Added ability to spawn partial blueprints in space
Update 75
Update notes via Steam Community
