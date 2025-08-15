Floating models being detached from their controllers should be fixed



Shop timer also showing on main



Smolting causing CL hook to appaer fixed



Box visual issues fixed



Cupid spear properly positioned



Double props on Fooo skins fixed



Base props disappearing after a few matches fixed



Some code optimizations for a little bit more performance



Degen Shaggy skin jab animation being fwd tilt fixed



Backing out of the shop with gamepad/keyboard as well instead of just mouse, fixed



Spartan Fishing Rod position fixed



Hello Boomers old & new!Hope you are having fun with the game, below is a list of fixes from your reports!Enjoy