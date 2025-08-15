Hope you are having fun with the game, below is a list of fixes from your reports!
- Floating models being detached from their controllers should be fixed
- Shop timer also showing on main
- Smolting causing CL hook to appaer fixed
- Box visual issues fixed
- Cupid spear properly positioned
- Double props on Fooo skins fixed
- Base props disappearing after a few matches fixed
- Some code optimizations for a little bit more performance
- Degen Shaggy skin jab animation being fwd tilt fixed
- Backing out of the shop with gamepad/keyboard as well instead of just mouse, fixed
- Spartan Fishing Rod position fixed
Enjoy
Changed files in this update