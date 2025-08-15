 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19608353
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Boomers old & new!
Hope you are having fun with the game, below is a list of fixes from your reports!

  • Floating models being detached from their controllers should be fixed
  • Shop timer also showing on main
  • Smolting causing CL hook to appaer fixed
  • Box visual issues fixed
  • Cupid spear properly positioned
  • Double props on Fooo skins fixed
  • Base props disappearing after a few matches fixed
  • Some code optimizations for a little bit more performance
  • Degen Shaggy skin jab animation being fwd tilt fixed
  • Backing out of the shop with gamepad/keyboard as well instead of just mouse, fixed
  • Spartan Fishing Rod position fixed


Enjoy

