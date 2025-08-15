 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19608317 Edited 15 August 2025 – 07:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Controller support has been added! Try BroomSweeper out with your favorite controller. Also added the use of long-press for adding caution signs. I will update the website shortly, and then you should be able to play on mobile with long-press. I haven't added settings and button remapping for controllers yet, let me know if that would be useful for you!

