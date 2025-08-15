Use a controller!
Update notes via Steam Community
Controller support has been added! Try BroomSweeper out with your favorite controller. Also added the use of long-press for adding caution signs. I will update the website shortly, and then you should be able to play on mobile with long-press. I haven't added settings and button remapping for controllers yet, let me know if that would be useful for you!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3596141
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update