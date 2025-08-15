Hi everyone, Josh here! 👋



Two quick updates:



🎮 Controller Double Input Fix

I saw a couple reports of users getting double letters with a single button press on the name entry screen. I'll be honest, I couldn't reproduce this on my end, but I've added some extra safeguards that should prevent any double inputs. Can you let me know if it worked? If you're still experiencing issues, please share your setup details (especially what type of controller you're using) so I can dig deeper!



🛡️ BitDefender False Positive

BitDefender Antivirus is incorrectly flagging Firefly Village as malicious - specifically the node.dll file (which is a standard component of NW.js that tons of games use). I've submitted a ticket to BitDefender support and hopefully they'll whitelist it soon. In the meantime, the game is completely safe - this is just an overzealous antivirus detection.



What's next?



🗣️ Tilly is STILL sometimes speaking Chinese in the English version despite my previous "fix". She just really wants to impress you with her multilingual abilities! I'll have another chat with her about sticking to one language at a time.



🎯 Steam Deck achievements are still being stubborn. Steam Deck support is new territory for me, and I definitely underestimated the challenge. But I have a few more ideas up my sleeve, so hopefully we'll crack this soon!



Thank you as always for your patience and support! 💚

Josh