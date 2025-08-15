Added controller support
Increased room search capacity to 20
Added gameplay instructions via ESC key
Jump Fun mode respawn no longer has initial velocity
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Added controller support
Increased room search capacity to 20
Added gameplay instructions via ESC key
Jump Fun mode respawn no longer has initial velocity
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update