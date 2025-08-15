 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition THE FINALS
Major 15 August 2025 Build 19608239 Edited 15 August 2025 – 06:52:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added controller support

Increased room search capacity to 20

Added gameplay instructions via ESC key

Jump Fun mode respawn no longer has initial velocity

