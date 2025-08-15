Toribash 5.75 is now available!
This version features improvements to item effect fusion, better inventory search and several bug fixes.
- Item effect updates
You can now replace a fused item effect with a different one of the same type free of charge! All other applied effects will be kept as they are so you no longer need to completely purge all effects if you just want to swap a glow with a different color.
- Improved inventory search
Search has been updated to work better with multi word or partial queries.
- Bug fixes
- Fixed bug with texture trails not properly reloading on customs updates during the session.
- Fixed bug with MoveMemory skipping steps when running the same move for multiple players at the same time.
- Fixed bug with MoveMemory potentially keeping some tooltips open when active moves end on the same turn.
- Fixed bug with oversaturated Toribash colors (Superior, Wisp, Mistral, etc) displaying incorrectly when used in chat.
- macOS: holding ⌘CMD key will no longer hide cursor and lock camera so that you can now use system-wide screenshot shortcuts more comfortably.
- macOS: fixed an issue preventing game chat and some input fields from pasting content with ⌘ + V shortcut.
Changed files in this update