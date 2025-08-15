 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 August 2025 Build 19608231 Edited 15 August 2025 – 07:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Corrected and removed some Collection text (for now).
- Reduced Tyrant's Dice voice line activation percentage.
- Vanguard Dice Unlock Dialogue now correctly continues.
- Added Relic Summoned summary for Artisans Hammer.
- Fixed some problematic status display issues (more to be done here).
- Borrowed Time now properly activates Heart Locket.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3435261
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link