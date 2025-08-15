- Corrected and removed some Collection text (for now).
- Reduced Tyrant's Dice voice line activation percentage.
- Vanguard Dice Unlock Dialogue now correctly continues.
- Added Relic Summoned summary for Artisans Hammer.
- Fixed some problematic status display issues (more to be done here).
- Borrowed Time now properly activates Heart Locket.
Hotfix - Collection Text and Minor Fixes.
