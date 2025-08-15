 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 August 2025 Build 19608167 Edited 15 August 2025 – 07:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • When moving a colonist to a workplace, the workplace colonist-placeholder is green when unit is a specialist. This didn't always work.
  • Added specialist-highlighting (also green) when assigning workplace using dialogs.
  • America-map was missing lost cities
  • Trying to trade with a village when having the same cargo in more than one slot would fail (e.g. having 200 trade goods in wagon train)
  • Scouting a village would always reveal map areas ("tell tales") even when the intended reward was monetary

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3897931
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3897932
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link