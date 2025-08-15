- When moving a colonist to a workplace, the workplace colonist-placeholder is green when unit is a specialist. This didn't always work.
- Added specialist-highlighting (also green) when assigning workplace using dialogs.
- America-map was missing lost cities
- Trying to trade with a village when having the same cargo in more than one slot would fail (e.g. having 200 trade goods in wagon train)
- Scouting a village would always reveal map areas ("tell tales") even when the intended reward was monetary
0.1.13pt changes
Update notes via Steam Community
