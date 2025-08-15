Draugar Patch 1.0.2
- August 15, 2025
Quality of Life:
- Added keybind remapping support in the settings menu.
Gameplay Changes:
- Slightly reduced range of how far away normal Draugar can injure players from to 1.6 meters (was 1.7 meters).
- Slightly reduced the Draugr hitbox radius to account for the reduced attack range.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where players would no longer be affected by gravity when in the pause menu.
- Fixed an issue causing total player kills not to count properly across game sessions.
- Fixed an issue where non-masterclients could collide with Draugr ragdolls.
- Fixed an issue where non-masterclients would get granted several bonus-kills per kill.
- Fixed an issue where only some clients could see other players' pings in the scoreboard.
Misc:
- Added a direct link to the Draugar discord server in the main menu.
Changed files in this update