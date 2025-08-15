 Skip to content

15 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Draugar Patch 1.0.2

- August 15, 2025

Quality of Life:

- Added keybind remapping support in the settings menu.

Gameplay Changes:

- Slightly reduced range of how far away normal Draugar can injure players from to 1.6 meters (was 1.7 meters).

- Slightly reduced the Draugr hitbox radius to account for the reduced attack range.

Bug Fixes:

- Fixed an issue where players would no longer be affected by gravity when in the pause menu.

- Fixed an issue causing total player kills not to count properly across game sessions.

- Fixed an issue where non-masterclients could collide with Draugr ragdolls.

- Fixed an issue where non-masterclients would get granted several bonus-kills per kill.

- Fixed an issue where only some clients could see other players' pings in the scoreboard.

Misc:

- Added a direct link to the Draugar discord server in the main menu.

