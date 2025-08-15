Thank you all for your patience with the version 2.0 release. Some players reported issues that were extremely difficult to reproduce leading to a long delay in releasing a fix. I sincerely apologize for this - none of our windows machine could reproduce the error which I was convinced had something to do with save state upgrades to 2.0 but turns out had a different cause entirely. As a result, this turned into a bit of a wild goose chase on my part and a solution was found only through the help of two devoted players; Ernesto E. and Damien E. (the latter of whom deserves special recognition as it was his insight that led to the fix).

Changes are listed below. If you were impacted by either of these issues (or any others) please email us at info@cinqmarsmedia.org so we can do our best to make it up to you.

Fixed gray screen issue at startup related to Vue library affecting certain windows builds / graphics setups.

Fixed issue with learn & earn not persisting in certain cases

Various other modest stability improvements

Upgrade to slightly newer framework

Thank you again for all your support and gracious understanding while bugs are ironed out from this new version.