19 August 2025 Build 19607975 Edited 19 August 2025 – 00:59:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Trucks now prefer ore sorters with product assigned matching to the cargo, over auto-assigning new products to existing sorters.
* Increased ore sorter products limit from 8 to 16.
* Stacker now shows supported products and maximum throughput.
* Added more information to the quick deliver/remove button floaters to explain why the buttons are disabled (e.g. lacking Unity or products).
* Fixed datacenter UI showing incorrect racks maintenance.
* Reduce settlement consumption of consumer electronics which was incorrectly increased in Update 3.
* Fixed custom surfaces that are now properly destroyed when terrain under them is mined out.
* Fixed Fix32 overflow when sorting trains by priority and trains have been waiting for more than 150 hours.
* Fixed imprecise settlement needs computation when the population is above 80k.
* Fixed loose textures on cargo ships.

