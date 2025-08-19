* Trucks now prefer ore sorters with product assigned matching to the cargo, over auto-assigning new products to existing sorters.

* Increased ore sorter products limit from 8 to 16.

* Stacker now shows supported products and maximum throughput.

* Added more information to the quick deliver/remove button floaters to explain why the buttons are disabled (e.g. lacking Unity or products).

* Fixed datacenter UI showing incorrect racks maintenance.

* Reduce settlement consumption of consumer electronics which was incorrectly increased in Update 3.

* Fixed custom surfaces that are now properly destroyed when terrain under them is mined out.

* Fixed Fix32 overflow when sorting trains by priority and trains have been waiting for more than 150 hours.

* Fixed imprecise settlement needs computation when the population is above 80k.

* Fixed loose textures on cargo ships.