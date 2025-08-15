 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19607919 Edited 15 August 2025 – 06:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

DEV_new_test_version

v2025.8.15

  • OK1 - Private Estate: Silk Exchanges will not be built outside the Silk Road.

  • OK2 - Cost of forging claims: Randomly determined between a minimum of 300 and a maximum of one - tenth of the currently owned gold. If the amount exceeds 5000, it will be counted as 5000.

  • OK3 - Fixed the issue where basic modifiers from different eras were not taking effect correctly.

  • OK4 - The Eastern Orthodox Church should not display the button for replenishing order knights.

  • OK5 - Fixed the issue where the theologian skill failed to take effect due to an incorrect keyword entry.

  • OK6 - Optimized the turn - progression efficiency and reduced invalid calculations.

  • OK7 - Fixed some descriptive errors.

  • OK8 - Fixed the problem where the Investigation skill, which was supposed to grant +1 to Diplomacy, instead granted +1 to Learning.

  • OK9 - F4 for quick auto - save.

  • OK10 - Added an explanatory pop - up for the first entry into the Spy Conspiracy interface.

  • OK11 - When a spy switches tasks during a mission, the progress is not cleared.

  • OK12 - Hover tooltip for action points.

  • OK13 - Fixed the issue where the "God's Blessing" event had only one option because it was not linked to faith data.

  • OK14 - Hint for the first entry into the game's castle main interface.

  • OK15 - Increased the amount that can be borrowed from other lords.

Changed depots in new_test_version branch

