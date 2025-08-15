OK1 - Private Estate: Silk Exchanges will not be built outside the Silk Road.

OK2 - Cost of forging claims: Randomly determined between a minimum of 300 and a maximum of one - tenth of the currently owned gold. If the amount exceeds 5000, it will be counted as 5000.

OK3 - Fixed the issue where basic modifiers from different eras were not taking effect correctly.

OK4 - The Eastern Orthodox Church should not display the button for replenishing order knights.

OK5 - Fixed the issue where the theologian skill failed to take effect due to an incorrect keyword entry.

OK6 - Optimized the turn - progression efficiency and reduced invalid calculations.

OK7 - Fixed some descriptive errors.

OK8 - Fixed the problem where the Investigation skill, which was supposed to grant +1 to Diplomacy, instead granted +1 to Learning.

OK9 - F4 for quick auto - save.

OK10 - Added an explanatory pop - up for the first entry into the Spy Conspiracy interface.

OK11 - When a spy switches tasks during a mission, the progress is not cleared.

OK12 - Hover tooltip for action points.

OK13 - Fixed the issue where the "God's Blessing" event had only one option because it was not linked to faith data.

OK14 - Hint for the first entry into the game's castle main interface.