-fixed a bug that would cause the game to crash when clicking on a leaderboard that had 10 scores
-game servers are now back online, we took them down out of an abundance of caution during the investigation of the leaderboard crash bug
-servers now update your nickname and profile picture upon login
swingmania v0.33.7
Update notes via Steam Community
