15 August 2025 Build 19607901
Update notes via Steam Community
-fixed a bug that would cause the game to crash when clicking on a leaderboard that had 10 scores
-game servers are now back online, we took them down out of an abundance of caution during the investigation of the leaderboard crash bug
-servers now update your nickname and profile picture upon login

Windows 64-bit Depot 3025281
Linux 64-bit Depot 3025283
