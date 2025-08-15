 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19607872 Edited 15 August 2025 – 05:39:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
fix: Max HP buy count
fix: HP recover 50% -> 75% / -$20% -> -$50%
fix: Fixed issue where upgrade differential was not applied
fix: boss, mission balance

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3803681
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3803682
  • Loading history…
