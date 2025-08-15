fix: Max HP buy count
fix: HP recover 50% -> 75% / -$20% -> -$50%
fix: Fixed issue where upgrade differential was not applied
fix: boss, mission balance
fix: Max HP buy count (Max HP 2000 -> 3000)
