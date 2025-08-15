Jericho has always strived to uphold tradition, but in the end, the faction valued effectiveness above all else, and therefore was never afraid to apply innovation in shipbuilding. The Techs were able to convey this idea to the Sentinels. They were “inspired” (if this word can even be applied to the AI) by several ships at once. Firstly, “Zhen”, which already had simple but effective AI nodes and therefore had the software ready to be utilized by the Sentinels. Secondly, the appearance of the “Geyser” weapon and the Imperial ship “Loki” became a foundation for the exterior design of the new ship, later named “Cinquedea”. And lastly, the Sentinels were able to make use of the technology from “Maller” to create the ship’s energy core. Thus, the ship turned out to be a fusion of some of the latest developments in shipbuilding, and the Sentinels had no difficulty with the computing power needed to optimize the equipment for the new ship.

Despite the fact that the Sentinels did not actively advertise their ship or talked about its capabilities in public, the number of buyers for the “Cinquedea” was high. The UMC plans to soon offer its mercenaries the opportunity to order the ship for themselves.

The “UMC Archives: Storm season” event

All pilots who complete all stages of the “UMC Archives: Storm season” event will be able to assemble the new ship for free! The offer is time-limited and will be available until September 18.

Pilots, the “UMC Archives: Storm season” event will be held in one stage with 30 levels. Only the owners of a special Pass will be able to unlock all levels, but the first and every fifth level will be available to all pilots.

To get the reward, you need to unlock the desired level. In order to gain access to the next reward, you need to complete all the previous levels. You can join a stage at any time when the stage is available.

The event will last for one month. During the entire period, all pilots will be able to earn the special game currency in battle — Xenochips.

Xenochips can be obtained for completing any tasks as an additional reward.

Xenochips are added to the game for a limited time, and after the end of the event they will be withdrawn from the game and from the accounts of all pilots. Make sure to spend your Xenochips before the end of the event!

Xenochips can be spent on special rewards during the event.

UMC Archives: Storm season. Special packs and rewards

To get access to all rewards, pilots have to purchase the “UMC Archives: Storm season” pass in the official project store.

Special pack “Storm season”

The pack includes:

Access to additional rewards in the event “UMC Archives: Storm season”;

Upon receipt, the next level is immediately unlocked and all rewards of the unlocked levels are available;

7 days of premium license.

Special pack “Storm season (Deluxe edition)”

Special version of the “Storm season” pack. Can be purchased in the official project store.

The pack includes:

Access to additional rewards in the event “UMC Archives: Storm season”;

Upon receipt, the following 15 levels are immediately unlocked and all rewards of the unlocked levels are available;

30 days of premium license.

Event rewards

Level Reward (* — available with the pass) 1 “DJ Summertime” portrait 2 Pirate positron cannon* 3 Ammunition: Resonating crystal x30* 4 Resources: Monocrystal x15* 5 Ammunition: Crystal fighter drone x30 6 Pattern: “Coming storm”* 7 Resources: Monocrystal x15* 8 Seed-chip bundle* 9 Resources: Synthetic polycrystal x5* 10 Special part of the ship “Cinquedea” 11 Title “Witcher”* 12 Boarding coil mortar* 13 Seed-chip bundle* 14 Ammunition: Magnetic mine x30* 15 Blueprint: “Guided meta-field generator” 16 Paint: “Arctic”* 17 Pirate pulse laser* 18 Resources: Monocrystal x15* 19 Ammunition: Resonating charges x30* 20 Special part of the ship “Cinquedea” 21 Set of stickers* 22 Ammunition: Crystal frigate drone x30* 23 Seed-chip bundle* 24 Resources: Synthetic polycrystal х10* 25 Blueprint: “Ion-cyclotron discharger” 26 Decor “Tree of meanings”* 27 Ammunition: Resonating charges x30* 28 Seed-chip bundle* 29 Resources: Synthetic polycrystal х10* 30 Special part of the ship “Cinquedea”

Jericho rank 16 ECM interceptor “Cinquedea”

The “Cinquedea” is the Sentinels’ ECM interceptor, created using a synthesis of various shipbuilding technologies. The Sentinels were able to optimize the way the technologies were adapted, producing an efficient machine. Despite its small-scale advertising campaign, the number of buyers of the “Cinquedea” has been high. The UMC is planning to get its mercenaries an opportunity to order one of these ships in the near future.

“Cinquedea” ship part

Used for production of the ship “Cinquedea”.

“Ion-cyclotron discharger” weapon

Rapid-fire plasma weapon

Hits on an enemy transfer energy from their ship into yours.

“Guided meta-field generator” active module

Makes the ship invulnerable and freezes it in place.

“Razor” protocol special module

The ship becomes immune to negative effects, captures several targets in front of it and begins to accumulate charge. When the charge is accumulated, a salvo is fired. Re-activation causes an early salvo. Activating modules, launching missiles, or firing weapons removes the immunity effect.

Unique engine modifier “Drift synchronizer”

Increases strafe speed and strafe acceleration.

Unique capacitor modifier “Superconducting switch”

Increases weapon damage and shield regeneration rate.

New packs “Star Conflict: Cinquedea”

Pilots! The new packs “Star Conflict: Cinquedea” and “Star Conflict: Cinquedea. Deluxe edition” are now available for purchase at the official project store. The packs will be available for a limited time until September 18. The ship will be available to pilots without time limit.

Star Conflict: Cinquedea. Deluxe edition

This pack includes:

Jericho rank 16 ECM interceptor “Cinquedea”

Unique weapon “Ion-cyclotron discharger”

Unique active module “Guided meta-field generator”

Unique portrait “Red Silence”

Additionally, the pilot receives:

10% bonus to credits gain for 90 days

Unique pattern “Copper dawn”

Unique animated decor “Quetzal”

Additionally, the pilot receives the modules:

Unique engine modifier “Drift synchronizer”

Unique capacitor modifier “Superconducting switch”

Active module “Ion Diffuser”

Active module “Weapon System Inhibitor”

Active module “Multiphase Shield Adapter”

Engine modifier “Tetroxide Injector”

Capacitor modifier “Leak Stabilizer”

Shield modifier “Auxiliary Shield Projector”

Shield modifier “Asynchronous Shield Projector”

Shield modifier “Multipurpose shield”

Hull modifier “Reinforced Beams”

CPU modifier “Proton Wall”

Special bonus for everyone who buys the bundle — Premium license for 90 days!

Star Conflict: Cinquedea

This pack includes:

Jericho rank 16 ECM interceptor “Cinquedea”

Unique weapon “Ion-cyclotron discharger”

Unique active module “Guided meta-field generator”

Unique portrait “Red Silence”

Special bonus for everyone who buys the bundle — Premium license for 30 days!

Adventure raid “Return of the Precursors”

Pilots! We would like to inform you that the “Return of the Precursors” adventure has come to an end. We want to thank everyone who took part in it, completed missions, and sent us their feedback! In the near future, we plan to release a blog entry detailing the process of its development and improvements made to the adventure based on your comments.

For now, check your in-game mail: the Emperor himself has sent a message to all pilots, congratulating them on their victory against the Precursors in the Nith system!