\ Fixed the issue where the first week goal of 'Get All Insight' achievement could not be obtained; \

If you have confirmed that you have obtained all the Insight before this update, you can enter the new week and complete this achievement when you obtain the first Insight of the new cycle

---

\ Fix the issue where the achievement 'obtain all skills' cannot be obtained; \

The reason is that a malleable skill is missing; After the update, you can now create the previously overlooked skill 'Iron Strike' at the Engraver in the Path of Mercy.