 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 6 Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 August 2025 Build 19607646 Edited 15 August 2025 – 06:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

\ Fixed the issue where the first week goal of 'Get All Insight' achievement could not be obtained; \

If you have confirmed that you have obtained all the Insight before this update, you can enter the new week and complete this achievement when you obtain the first Insight of the new cycle

---

\ Fix the issue where the achievement 'obtain all skills' cannot be obtained; \

The reason is that a malleable skill is missing; After the update, you can now create the previously overlooked skill 'Iron Strike' at the Engraver in the Path of Mercy.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2678641
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link