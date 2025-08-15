Super excited to announce that I:



-resolved an issue with skin and hair color selection not replicating between players, you should now be able to see your friend's cosmetic selection properly.



-Removed the Frosterner race selection for more testing, added Elf race selection



- Three new enemy types can be found to clobber, the Orc Bruiser, the dark elf necromancer and the dark elf wizard. Also gave the darkelves a home outside of Wind's Perch in the highlands.



-AND fixed an issue with replication in the Bear form spell that caused other players to not be able to see you shapeshift. (though you can still draw your sword and fight while shapeshifted but that will be changed soon.)

