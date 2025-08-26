Bigger battles and bolder strategies await in Season 18: Stadium Quick Play!

Stadium Quick Play is here with shorter match times, quicker Item economy, backfill support, and Cross Play! Dominate as Winston, Brigitte, and Pharah at season launch, and shake things up with Tracer when she arrives in Stadium during Mid-season.

We’re also bringing a brand new game mode to Stadium with Payload Race, 3 new maps, and the new Draft Mode which gives players a pre-match advantage, enabling smart counter-picks and better team coordination.

Make a splash with Wuyang, the prodigy from Wuxing University and our newest Support Hero. With a skillset built for tactical repositioning and team utility, Wuyang rewards players who thrive on timing, precision, and adaptability.

Over 50 new Perks are arriving at launch, with each Hero getting at least one new one! In addition to new Perks, Season 18 is also bringing a Competitive Rank Reset, allowing a fresh start for everyone.

And we’ve only just starched the surface! Look out for Sojourn’s brand-new Ultraviolet Sentinel Mythic Skin, the new Season 18 Premium Battle Pass, and so much more!

Bring your A-game to the arena when Season 18: Stadium Quick Play launches on Aug 26.

Overwatch 2 is free to play for everyone on console & PC!