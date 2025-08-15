 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19607436 Edited 15 August 2025 – 05:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


#GAMEPLAY

  • Perk Indicator now shows the radius if available.


#SYSTEM

  • Game's version info on the bottom-right of the screen in the Title Screen now indicates which patch you are using i.e. "EARLY ACCESS 0.7.2 E" instead of "EARLY ACCESS 0.7.2"


#BUGFIX

  • Fixed a bug where respawn cooldown always applied as 0 second.
  • Fixed a bug where holding an animal or monster in hand during EMBARK could crash and damage your save file, by removing any hostage held in hand from the Embark.
  • Fixed a bug where animals or monsters that woke up from unconsciousness could retain their combat animation without actually being in combat.
  • Fixed a bug where assigning a new task while you are in combat not cancelling the ongoing combat prevented from the task to be proceeded.

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 2965141
Windows 64-bit Depot 2965142
Linux 64-bit Depot 2965143
