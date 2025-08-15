#GAMEPLAY
- Perk Indicator now shows the radius if available.
#SYSTEM
- Game's version info on the bottom-right of the screen in the Title Screen now indicates which patch you are using i.e. "EARLY ACCESS 0.7.2 E" instead of "EARLY ACCESS 0.7.2"
#BUGFIX
- Fixed a bug where respawn cooldown always applied as 0 second.
- Fixed a bug where holding an animal or monster in hand during EMBARK could crash and damage your save file, by removing any hostage held in hand from the Embark.
- Fixed a bug where animals or monsters that woke up from unconsciousness could retain their combat animation without actually being in combat.
- Fixed a bug where assigning a new task while you are in combat not cancelling the ongoing combat prevented from the task to be proceeded.
Changed files in this update