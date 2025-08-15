 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19607411 Edited 15 August 2025 – 04:39:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
fixed an issue with the sinking barrels not functioning correctly on the beach level

added code for handling saving, loading, and end of level grades for levels 10, 11, 12 (upcoming)

added place holder assets for levels 10, 11, 12 on the level select screen

Changed files in this update

Depot 3103321
