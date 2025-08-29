We've deployed a hotfix addressing a number of bugs.
General
- Increased Depth Charge spawning chance
Bug Fixes
- Fixed AI navigation issue in room Refinery_OilStorage(3x4)
- Fixed AI navigation issue in room Laboratory_Offices_02(3x4)
- Improved outpost hallway generation. Impossible to reach sections should be much less common
- Fixed issue with Factory outposts spawning with impossible to reach areas
- Fixed issue with Residential outposts and Soviet Residential outposts spawning with impossible to reach areas
Issue with Seismic Rift biome background colour fixed
- Kraken Tentacle leak no longer hovers above floor
- Gramophone room can no longer generate leaks}
Thanks for supporting Darkwater on its Early Access journey!
Are you experiencing bugs? Please let us know in our bug report form here.
- Targon Studios
