29 August 2025 Build 19607216 Edited 29 August 2025 – 17:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Attention Divers,

We've deployed a hotfix addressing a number of bugs.

General
  • Increased Depth Charge spawning chance

Bug Fixes
  • Fixed AI navigation issue in room Refinery_OilStorage(3x4)
  • Fixed AI navigation issue in room Laboratory_Offices_02(3x4)
  • Improved outpost hallway generation. Impossible to reach sections should be much less common
  • Fixed issue with Factory outposts spawning with impossible to reach areas
  • Fixed issue with Residential outposts and Soviet Residential outposts spawning with impossible to reach areas
    Issue with Seismic Rift biome background colour fixed
  • Kraken Tentacle leak no longer hovers above floor
  • Gramophone room can no longer generate leaks}



Thanks for supporting Darkwater on its Early Access journey!

Are you experiencing bugs? Please let us know in our bug report form here.

- Targon Studios

