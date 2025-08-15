🧪 Patch Notes – Demo Integration & Item Upgrade Fixes
🧩 Content Integration
Door icons from the demo have been added to the full game.
Easter egg items from the demo are now available in the full game.
All demo items were reviewed and applied to the full game item pool.
🛠️ Item Upgrade System
Fixed an issue where item upgrades were wiped when equipping them.
Fixed a bug where upgrade effects weren’t applying as expected.
Upgrade costs now depend on the item’s value.
Trading now considers upgraded item value when calculating trade worth.
Changed files in this update