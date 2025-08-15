 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19607145 Edited 15 August 2025 – 04:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🧪 Patch Notes – Demo Integration & Item Upgrade Fixes

🧩 Content Integration

  • Door icons from the demo have been added to the full game.

  • Easter egg items from the demo are now available in the full game.

  • All demo items were reviewed and applied to the full game item pool.

🛠️ Item Upgrade System

  • Fixed an issue where item upgrades were wiped when equipping them.

  • Fixed a bug where upgrade effects weren’t applying as expected.

  • Upgrade costs now depend on the item’s value.

  • Trading now considers upgraded item value when calculating trade worth.

