Fixed an issue where the crosshair was slightly above the center of the screen.
Software reinstallation required!
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Fixed an issue where the crosshair was slightly above the center of the screen.
Software reinstallation required!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update