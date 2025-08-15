 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 6 Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 August 2025 Build 19607103 Edited 15 August 2025 – 04:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue where the crosshair was slightly above the center of the screen.

Software reinstallation required!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3873151
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link