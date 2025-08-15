📋 Feature Adjustment：

Added small stages to the main storyline before level 80.（ Original save files must replay prerequisite stages to unlock the newly added content ）

Recipe "Rune Revelation: Malice" is now sold by default in the Reputation Store.

Improved the black screen troubleshooting guide in the announcements and added a main hotkey guide.

Auto-sell feature is now unlocked after clearing level 28.

Fullscreen mode now supports the F7 hotkey to minimize.

Bulk selling is now unlocked after clearing level 7 Fir Forest.

Initial mercenaries no longer require gold to upgrade skills ( upgrading skills after quality increases also costs no gold ).

📚 Game Balance：

One of the two legendary weapons named "Granite Crusher" has been renamed to "Electric Arc".

Decreased gold cost for skill upgrades of D-rank, C-rank, and B-rank mercenaries.

Higher-level monsters now grant more experience when killed.

🛠️ Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where the skill level interface wouldn't update in real-time when equipping the "All Skill Lv +1" charm.

Fixed an issue where certain elite monsters in the Monster Compendium could not be unlocked.

Fixed an issue where item acquisition counts in the Item Compendium were displayed incorrectly.

Fixed text overflow in certain parts of the mercenary information interface.