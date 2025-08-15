 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 6 Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 August 2025 Build 19607086 Edited 15 August 2025 – 05:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

📋 Feature Adjustment：

  •  Added small stages to the main storyline before level 80.（Original save files must replay prerequisite stages to unlock the newly added content

  • Initial mercenaries no longer require gold to upgrade skills (upgrading skills after quality increases also costs no gold).

  • DLC-gifted mercenaries no longer require gold to upgrade skills.

  • Bulk selling is now unlocked after clearing level 7 Fir Forest.

  • Fullscreen mode now supports the F7 hotkey to minimize.

  • Auto-sell feature is now unlocked after clearing level 28.

  • Changed level 88 Pale Path to an XP stage.

  • Default mercenary wage multiplier set to 2x.

  • Improved the black screen troubleshooting guide in the announcements and added a main hotkey guide.

  • Optimized visual presentation of stage maps.

  • Recipe "Rune Revelation: Malice" is now sold by default in the Reputation Store.

📚 Game Balance：

  • Higher-level monsters now grant more experience when killed.

  • Adjusted warehouse unlock prices (unlocking page 4 now costs 35,000).

  • Decreased gold cost for skill upgrades of D-rank, C-rank, and B-rank mercenaries.

  • Lowered recruitment costs for C-rank and B-rank mercenaries.

  • Increased gold rewards for early-game reputation quests.

  • Increased gold drop rate in early stages.

  • One of the two legendary weapons named "Granite Crusher" has been renamed to "Electric Arc".

  • Reduced the strength of elite monster affixes.

🛠️ Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where the skill level interface wouldn't update in real-time when equipping the "All Skill Lv +1" charm.

  • Fixed an issue where certain elite monsters in the Monster Compendium could not be unlocked.

  • Fixed an issue where item acquisition counts in the Item Compendium were displayed incorrectly.

  • Fixed text overflow in certain parts of the mercenary information interface.

  • Fixed an issue where some interface elements would go off-screen in fullscreen mode at certain resolutions (especially on laptop screens).

Contact us: Email - send your problem to feedback@gleamerstudio.com, we will solve it ASAP. Discord - Join our community Discord Steam community - Join Steam community

Changed files in this update

Depot 3358251
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link