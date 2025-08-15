📋 Feature Adjustment：
Added small stages to the main storyline before level 80.（Original save files must replay prerequisite stages to unlock the newly added content）
Initial mercenaries no longer require gold to upgrade skills (upgrading skills after quality increases also costs no gold).
DLC-gifted mercenaries no longer require gold to upgrade skills.
Bulk selling is now unlocked after clearing level 7 Fir Forest.
Fullscreen mode now supports the F7 hotkey to minimize.
Auto-sell feature is now unlocked after clearing level 28.
Changed level 88 Pale Path to an XP stage.
Default mercenary wage multiplier set to 2x.
Improved the black screen troubleshooting guide in the announcements and added a main hotkey guide.
Optimized visual presentation of stage maps.
Recipe "Rune Revelation: Malice" is now sold by default in the Reputation Store.
📚 Game Balance：
Higher-level monsters now grant more experience when killed.
Adjusted warehouse unlock prices (unlocking page 4 now costs 35,000).
Decreased gold cost for skill upgrades of D-rank, C-rank, and B-rank mercenaries.
Lowered recruitment costs for C-rank and B-rank mercenaries.
Increased gold rewards for early-game reputation quests.
Increased gold drop rate in early stages.
One of the two legendary weapons named "Granite Crusher" has been renamed to "Electric Arc".
Reduced the strength of elite monster affixes.
🛠️ Bug Fixes:
Fixed an issue where the skill level interface wouldn't update in real-time when equipping the "All Skill Lv +1" charm.
Fixed an issue where certain elite monsters in the Monster Compendium could not be unlocked.
Fixed an issue where item acquisition counts in the Item Compendium were displayed incorrectly.
Fixed text overflow in certain parts of the mercenary information interface.
Fixed an issue where some interface elements would go off-screen in fullscreen mode at certain resolutions (especially on laptop screens).
Contact us: Email - send your problem to feedback@gleamerstudio.com, we will solve it ASAP. Discord - Join our community Discord Steam community - Join Steam community
Changed files in this update