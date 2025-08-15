In 2008, I was 21 years old, and I threw a ball into the universe, never imagining it would return. A few years later, the ball came back, and it was several kilometers wide. It seems that since then, the ball has never stopped growing. With the Fangamer team, we are sending the ball back into space today.

Thank you!! Thank you for playing my game for seventeen years, thank you for still playing it. Thank you for all the content you've produced: the theories, the images, the videos, the cosplays, the games, and everything else. Thank you forever!! My gratitude to the community, the players, the fans, the curious, is immense. My life would not have been the same without the wonderful reception you've given OFF all these years.

The ball is coming back to you now. Old and new players, I hope you enjoy it!

-----

OFF is Now Available on Steam for digital download!

Our new launch trailer, featuring brand-new animation from SmallBu, is linked below.