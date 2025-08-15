 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19607021 Edited 15 August 2025 – 04:13:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

【优化】

·优化了新手视频可能黑屏的问题

·优化了玩家无法解锁成就的问题

若上仙在更新后于游戏中遇到任何BUG，都可以加入《造梦西游：无双》官方交流群，向管理员提交反馈，我们会收到后会加急修复。感谢各位上仙的支持！

官方交流①群：1015247985

官方交流②群：943426695

