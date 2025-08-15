【优化】
·优化了新手视频可能黑屏的问题
·优化了玩家无法解锁成就的问题
若上仙在更新后于游戏中遇到任何BUG，都可以加入《造梦西游：无双》官方交流群，向管理员提交反馈，我们会收到后会加急修复。感谢各位上仙的支持！
官方交流①群：1015247985
官方交流②群：943426695
