Hi everyone!

We just released a new build (0.7.0) with a new sex scene for Aoki, along with a new story event: "Whem she says my name."

The next update will have another story event (without a sex scene), and some new minigames.

We are also working on translations in multiple languages (Japanese, Korean, Chinese, Russian, French, Thai) but these will take a while. They will come in a future update, at a time that has yet to be specified.

Cheers,

Chuck Wow, Good Flicks