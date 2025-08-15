 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19606770 Edited 15 August 2025 – 06:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear Lost Technology fans,
Today, we've updated the game to add certain Chronicle scenarios to the English version!
We plan to continue adding Chronicle scenarios periodically, so please look forward to it.

Patch Notes
  • Added Chronicle scenarios to the Select Scenario menu.
    You can select the Chronicle scenarios at the bottom of the faction selection screen.
    If you only want to play the new Chronicle scenarios, there is no need to use the beta version.
    Note: Save data is shared between the default and beta branches.


The Chronicle scenarios were translated by passionate fans.
Thank you very much for your hard work.

We hope you will continue to enjoy Lost Chronicles!

Changed files in this update

English Lost Technology EN Depot 420521
