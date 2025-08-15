- Fixed visual bugs in some normal mobs.
- Fixed bug with the shovel-wielding vampire (Evangeline Castle) that prevented the player from jumping.
- Adjusted the attack collision area of the mace-wielding executioner enemy (Balthazar Castle).
Enemy Bug Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
