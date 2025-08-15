 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 6 Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 August 2025 Build 19606759 Edited 15 August 2025 – 04:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed visual bugs in some normal mobs.
  • Fixed bug with the shovel-wielding vampire (Evangeline Castle) that prevented the player from jumping.
  • Adjusted the attack collision area of the mace-wielding executioner enemy (Balthazar Castle).

Changed files in this update

Depot 3201781
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link