15 August 2025 Build 19606682 Edited 15 August 2025 – 03:32:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- The collection box now supports ultrawide (21:9 and 32:9).
- The caravan node soft lock is fixed.

NOTE: if your save file is currently stuck on a caravan node, you can go to the main menu, click on "Load Game", and load the latest autosave (which should be a "Run Start" autosave that would have been generated right before you selected the caravan node). Using the caravan node should now work as intended.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3141311
