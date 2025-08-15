- The collection box now supports ultrawide (21:9 and 32:9).

- The caravan node soft lock is fixed.



NOTE: if your save file is currently stuck on a caravan node, you can go to the main menu, click on "Load Game", and load the latest autosave (which should be a "Run Start" autosave that would have been generated right before you selected the caravan node). Using the caravan node should now work as intended.