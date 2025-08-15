 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19606571 Edited 15 August 2025 – 03:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some bugs related to SFX.
  • Adjusted the balance of Hard difficulty.
  • Added a photosensitivity warning at the start of the game.

